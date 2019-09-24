US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart held a summit in New York on Monday to discuss plans to restart US-North Korea talks, as the allies prepare for talks in Seoul on sharing the cost of American soldiers stationed in South Korea.

Though negotiations with North Korea have stalled since a failed second summit between Trump and its leader Kim Jong Un in February, the North has said it is willing to restart talks in late September. However, no date or location have been set.

"There's been no nuclear testing at all," Trump told reporters as he met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"And the relationships have been very good. ... We want to see if we can do something. If we can, that'll be great. And if we can't, that's fine, we'll see what happens."

Moon said he hopes working-level negotiations between the US and North Korea will be held soon to prepare for a third summit, but Trump said he would want to know what would result from a third summit with Kim before agreeing to hold it.

"Right now, people would like to see that happen. I want to know what's going to be coming out of it. We can know a lot before the summit takes place," Trump said.

North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, last week welcomed Trump's suggestion for a "new method" in talks on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programmes, saying he wanted to be "optimistic" the US would present the "right calculation method".