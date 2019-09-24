Israeli-Arab political parties representing Palestinians inside Israel have come out in support of Benny Gantz as the next prime minister of Israel in a bid to oust the current one, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This endorsement was a huge mistake,” says Inas Khateeb a Palestinian activist in Israel to TRT World reacting to the Joint List’s decision to support Gantz “and this is not the first time they have made such a mistake.”

The former Israeli army chief, Gantz, commanded the Israel Defense Forces during the brutal 2014 Gaza War which left more than 1,400 Palestinian civilians dead and thousands injured. Gantz is looking to form a coalition broad enough to allow him to form a government after last weeks inconclusive Israeli elections.

Palestinian political parties in Israel have united under a grouping known as the Joint List. Last weeks result saw the parties increase their parliamentary representation from nine seats to thirteen, making them third-largest party in the Israeli Knesset.

The rise in Palestinian turnout occurred despite attempts by Netanyahu to suppress the Arab vote or incite anti-Arab sentiment by declaring in the campaign trail that “Arabs want to destroy all of us.”

The decision by the Joint List to support Gantz marks a rare foray by Palestinian political parties into a hostile Israeli political stage. The last time Palestinian political parties in Israeli backed an Israeli leader was Yitzhak Rabin in 1992 on the back of the now failed Oslo accords.

“Gantz is not an alternative for Palestinians. They [Netanyahu and Gantz] are both war criminals; they are both apart of the colonialist project; they are both Zionists,” added Khateeb.

Gantz is currently fighting a civil suit in a Dutch court filed by a Dutch national of Palestinian descent on accusations of war crimes committed during the 2014 Gaza assault by Israel.

While that case is ongoing, within the Palestinian community in Israel, there is a heated discussion on the wisdom of supporting Gantz who has rejected any of the political demands made by the Joint List even as his potential future premiership rest on their support.

“Some Palestinians think that we need to work within the system to get their rights. While many others argue that as long as there is a settler-colonial system, we can not secure our identity and citizenship.”

When Netanyahu managed to pass the Nation-State Bill in May 2018, he went on to declare that “Israel is not a state of all its citizens...Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people – and only it.”

Gantz for his part has vowed to “fix” the nation-state law but only for the Druze community, a clear indication that the 21 percent native Palestinian population of Israel is not high on his priority list.