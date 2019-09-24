Oil giant Saudi Arabia is blocking the adoption of a major UN report on oceans and climate change by challenging an earlier UN assessment highlighting the need to slash carbon emissions caused by burning fossil fuels, multiple sources told AFP.

Already deep into overtime, a meeting of the 195-nation Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in Monaco remained deadlocked early on Tuesday, with delegates tweeting pictures of the rising Sun.

A 30-page executive summary is scheduled for release on Wednesday morning.

"It has been 24 hours and there has been absolutely no compromise from the Saudis," said a participant.

"They are undermining the science underlying this report, and it is despicable."

At issue is what might have been a routine reference to an October 2018 IPCC report on the feasibility of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

That assessment detailed the stark consequences for humanity of piercing that threshold and the need for deep cuts in the use of fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter and has raised similar objections to other IPCC reports.