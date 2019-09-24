A photo exhibition featuring the works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler opened in New York on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is currently in New York for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, opened the exhibition at the Alexander Hamilton Custom House.

"I hope that the works of Ara Guler, who has truly become a global brand in his profession, will reach the masses of different cultures and nations coming to New York from all over the world," said Erdogan.

Turkish pianist and composer Fahir Atakoglu gave a performance and Turkish Nobel chemistry laureate Aziz Sancar was also present at the inauguration.

Commending the exhibition ⁠— similar ones were held in Paris, London and Kyoto, Japan ⁠— Erdogan said culture and art serve as a global bridge in developing relations among societies.

"The great master, Ara Guler, made history with his lens. His works took a place in important museums and collections of the world and reached millions with his photographs regarding life," said Erdogan.

Ara Guler

Guler was born in Istanbul in 1928. Throughout his life, he acted as a global representative for Turkey in the world of art.