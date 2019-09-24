In a new video posted by Egyptian dissident Mohammed Ali, the whistleblower expressed fears that his life was in danger despite his exile in Spain.

The construction contractor and film producer- who fled Egypt after exposing corruption within the military and specifically involving Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi- said he held the Spanish government responsible for his safety.

Ali said that he was pursued by Egyptian agents two weeks ago in a failed attempt to ‘liquidate’ him.

The businessman has been a key figure driving force in an online campaign against Sisi, which turned into actual protests on Friday evening.

Thousands of Egyptians risked arrest and worse in response to Ali’s call for protests, a rarity given Sisi’s reputation for ruthlessly repressing dissent.

Another Khashoggi?