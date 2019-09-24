On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took U.S. President Donald Trump by the hand and led him along the perimeter of the floor of a Houston, Texas stadium, closing out what was effectively a joint political rally.

The shorter Modi gripped Trump’s hand tightly, often raising it as high as he could. The leader of a country whose per capita income is lower than those of Djibouti and East Timor paraded the world’s most powerful man on the latter’s own soil.

Trump and Modi, both icons of populist nativism, had just addressed an audience whose loyalties were unclear.

They spoke of a bond between America and India forged on a shared commitment to democratic pluralism, though it is opposition to these very values that serves as the basis of their domestic appeal.

Trump reiterated his pledge to stop “illegal immigration,” though some in the audience were perhaps among the 600,000-plus undocumented Indians living in America.

The whole spectacle was not only jarring, but also emblematic of the contradictions in the US-India relationship and the ugly reality that it is based now less on shared values and more on shared foes and even hatreds.

Many leading Democratic politicians choose to remain in denial over the reality that a shared animus toward Muslims drives popular support for the US-India relationship. But Trump is keenly aware of this dynamic.

On Sunday, Trump paused after using the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism,” knowing that it would resonate with the Indian-origin crowd, which, in fact, responded with a standing ovation for him. Modi’s diasporic supporters in the United States admire the Indian prime minister and American president for the same reasons: both are seen as sticking it to the Muslims.

With his wholehearted participation in Sunday’s rally, Trump is likely seeking to translate some of that resonance with Indian-Americans into support from the community’s bundlers (political mega-fundraisers) and voters.

While Indian-Americans overwhelmingly vote Democratic, the community is diverse and does not have a longstanding loyalty to the Democratic party, in contrast to black and Jewish Americans. Trump may have an opportunity to pull in support from upper-caste Gujarati Hindus in critical states like Georgia and Texas that are less solidly Republican than before.

Trump’s odds of courting a decent chunk of the Hindu American vote improve if Bernie Sanders ends up as his general election opponent. Sanders issued a full-throated condemnation of Modi’s siege of Kashmir, which shocked an Indian diaspora unaccustomed to being on the political defensive in the United States.

At the moment, Sanders is the only major Democratic candidate who has condemned Modi unequivocally. Though concern over the persecution of Kashmiris is growing on Capitol Hill, most Democratic nomination hopefuls have shied away from condemning Modi. For obvious reasons, they do not hesitate to condemn Trump. But Modi is taking India on a far more radical trajectory. A likely explanation for their reluctance to call out Modi: the influence of Indian-American donors.