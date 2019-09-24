The opening of Arter at its venue on Istiklal Street in May 2010 indeed marked an important moment in this series of steps and was a clear sign that the Foundation’s support for and efforts in the field of contemporary art were going to continue. Arter was announced as a preparatory testing ground, a platform for learning and exploration towards the actualisation of the museum-scale building that would also accommodate the collection and entail a much broader and more comprehensive content that we would carry into the future.

For the architectural design of the museum, a paid project competition was initiated in 2013. The winners of this competition were Grimshaw Architects of London, who have taken the lead in the design process with contributions by Thornton Tomasetti, Max Fordham, and Neill Woodger Acoustics. The construction of the building was started in 2015 and completed in 2019. We are more than happy and proud to be able to open Arter’s new home in 2019, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the Vehbi Koc Foundation.

Arter’s new building is conceived as a versatile space, presenting multi-layered possibilities to discover, enjoy and engage in a closer dialogue with art. The building consists of physically intersected spaces in a strong visual dialogue with the city. Sprawled across an indoor area of 18,000 m2, Arter’s main function areas are connected by a central atrium that serves as the heart of the building. Spread on six floors, the galleries feature varying volumes, ceiling heights and a high degree of flexibility.

At its new home, Arter will strive to be a sustainable, vibrant cultural hub, making its broad range of programmes accessible to everyone.

Why was Dolapdere, a not-yet-gentrified part of Istanbul selected for the new designer building for Arter? What do you envision the interaction between Arter and Dolapdere to be?

IB: The original plan at the time where the strategic plan was devised was to create a campus of three signature buildings hosting three different collections (namely Sadberk Hanım Museum’s archaeological, Turkish-Islamic collections, and Arter’s collection of contemporary art); however, it proved very difficult to find a suitable site close to town centre. In order not to lose more time, the “campus” idea was relinquished and the decision was taken to pursue an alternative purely for Arter.

The Koc Family owned an old industrial building of 15,000 sq. m. in Dolapdere, a stone’s throw from Taksim Square and Gezi Park, which they kindly donated to the Vehbi Koc Foundation in 2013. Initially we considered the possibility of converting this industrial building to a museum, but restoration costs to comply with the new construction regulations were much too high, and thus rendered the conversion inviable. Subsequently, it was decided to demolish the old building and to construct a signature building on the same site; hence the location of Dolapdere.

Arter has arrived to Dolapdere as a new neighbour and aspires to be a good one indeed. Since day one, we have chosen to engage in close dialogue with our fellow neighbours, first by sending out letters addressed to each household, apologizing in advance for the nuisance that would come with the construction of a new museum building. Later on, we have collaborated with YADA Foundation for an exploratory research on the social and cultural structure of the neighbourhood as well as the expectations, hopes and worries of our neighbours concerning Arter’s relocation to Dolapdere.

While we continue to be in constant dialogue with the local authorities, community centres and NGOs in the area, we have also incorporated the intention of being a good neighbour into our programming. Arter’s membership programme will include a category of “Neighbour”, inviting the residents of adjacent quarters to visit exhibitions free of charge as well as offering special discounts in our events and learning programmes, bookstore and bistro. As part of our Learning Programme, we shall introduce monthly get-togethers with our communities, including artists, visitors, partners and neighbours to encourage listening and dialogue amongst different groups.

Can you tell us a bit about Arter's other activities besides exhibitions? (such as workshops, film screenings, publications)

IB: At its new building in Dolapdere, Arter will present exhibitions drawn from its own collection as well as curated exhibitions of non-collection works. Furthermore, with events that bring together various disciplines of art, film and learning programmes, along with publications promise a rich multidisciplinary programme.

Our multidisciplinary events programme will feature outstanding and innovative examples of performing arts, classical, contemporary and electronic music, film, performance and digital arts, where possible in dialogue with the collection and exhibitions. Collaborating with local and international artists, curators and various institutions, we will also commission and co-produce new works.

Grimshaw Architects have designed two flexible performance halls, namely Sevgi Gonul Auditorium (named after the late daughter of Vehbi Koc, with whose legacy Arter’s construction has been funded through the Foundation) and Karbon, a 400 sqm “Blackbox” with state of the art theatre technology, which will meet the requirements of our targeted multidisciplinary, dynamic programme. The events will not be limited to Arter’s two performance halls, but are also held in different areas of the building.

Arter’s Film Programme will include regular weekly screenings in addition to retrospectives focused either on a theme or a director as well as comprehensive presentations enriched with talks and parallel events. The programme will kick off with a retrospective on Jonas Mekas.

Arter’s Learning Programme will present processes and activities that aspire to interpreting our times through art. Providing grounds for everyone to enjoy creative processes, the programme facilitates dialogue around contemporary art through exploring the interrelationships between its multiple contexts, the audience’s daily lives and imaginations. Shaped through a receptive and responsive attitude towards users’ affinities, the programme intends to build lasting connections between artists, audiences and partners.

The programme will feature a variety of events and interpretation tools including guided tours, audio guides, artist talks, panel discussions, workshops and podcasts. To accommodate these activities, our new building has a dedicated learning studio with flexible modular layout, a hands-on production studio for users who would like to engage in artistic production themselves and a digital lab area.

At the same time, a research programme aimed at professionals and cultural producers is also initiated. Arter Research Programme aims to support cultural producers in articulating their own perspectives, artistic research methodologies and language of expression in relation to the times in which we live. For the first edition of Arter Research Programme, ten participants have been invited based on their research topics, diverse methodologies and engagement with collective processes. There will be revisions made to the programme based on the experience gathered in the first edition.

At its new building, Arter will continue presenting publications that aim to enhance and stimulate conversations around contemporary art. The publications programme will also launch two new series focusing on Arter's collection: Arter Close-Up and Arter Background.