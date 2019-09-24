US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, declaring that no one is above the law.

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Pelosi said.

"Therefore today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," she said.

"The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law," Pelosi said.

Trump reacted to the announcement with his usual scorn.

The burgeoning scandal centres on Trump's reported attempt to pressure the new president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation into Biden and his son Hunter. Trump, however, denies the claim and has vowed to release transcripts of his phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

Triggering the confrontation is an as yet secret whistleblower complaint centred on Trump's phone call July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump admits he froze Ukraine aid

News reports late Monday said the White House froze military aid to Ukraine just days before Trump urged Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens.

Trump confirmed Tuesday that he had withheld the aid, but insisted it related to pressuring European countries to put up more to support Kiev.

Yet the White House continued to block the release of the whistleblower complaint and a transcript of the call.

"I think it's ridiculous, it's a witch hunt," Trump said in New York before addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

"I'm leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me. The only way that they can try is through impeachment."

Trump later said he will release the "fully declassified" transcript of the controversial call with Zelenskiy.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our country, but have authorised the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," Trump tweeted.