It was obvious that Israeli leaders won't be happy with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he spoke at the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday and drew world's attention to Israel's expanding occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Erdogan used the famous image of a time-lapsed map of Israel to show how the Jewish state has gradually gobbled Palestinian land.

That rubbed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the wrong way. But instead of countering Erdogan with facts, he accused the Turkish president, asking him to stop "lying about Israel."

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday reacted to Netanyahu’s remarks on Erdogan.

"Yet again, Benjamin Netanyahu, neck-deep in corruption charges, attempts to distract attention from his domestic troubles." Altun said on Twitter.