A federal judge in the United States has overturned a jury verdict against Bijan Kian, an American lobbyist, who was accused of secretly working for the Turkish government.

Judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia found that the US prosecutors have failed to provide enough evidence to get Kian convicted.

In July, a jury had found Kian guilty of trying to influence Washington's policies at behest of Ankara, which denied the allegation.

The case had threatened to further strain Turkish-US relations, which have already hit a low in recent years over a host of issues including Washington's support of YPG in Syria, which Ankara says is a terrorist organisation, and Turkey's decision to buy Russia's S-400 defense system.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK outfit, which is recognised by Turkey, the US and the EU as a terrorist group and has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state that has claimed at least 40,000 lives in more than three decades.

Kian was a business partner of Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor of US President Donald Trump.

In 2016, a few days after a bloody coup attempt in Turkey, Flynn wrote an article criticising Washington's policies toward its NATO ally - Turkey.