The quagmire that is Brexit took another dramatic turn as Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully when he suspended parliament in a process known as proroguing.

Johnson had seemingly hoped to give as little time as possible to opposition MPs looking to force him to request an extension to Article 50 if he could not secure a deal to leave the EU.

MPs managed to force the legislation through anyway, helped by significant defections from the ruling Conservative party.

Backed by Brexit die hards, the Conservative leader, has made clear that a no deal Brexit is a price worth paying to leave the EU.

If that sort of Brexit does materialise, the UK would cease to benefit from access to the bloc’s single market and customs union and would revert to trading with Europe and the rest of the world on World Trade Organisation rules.

This scenario is universally expected by analysts, including the government’s own to cause short term economic disruption and possible shortages of essential goods and medicines.

The prime minister now presides over a minority government, which lacks the votes needed to pass any legislation without opposition help.

Here we consider a few possible outcomes:

Johnson secures a deal

EU leaders have so far refused to renegotiate a deal, which was offered to former Prime Minister Theresa May and flatly refused by parliamentarians, ultimately leading to her downfall.

The key sticking point for most MPs was the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’, which would have applied special rules to Northern Ireland should the UK fail to come up with a trade agreement with the EU during the transition period.

That backstop would have ensured that no hard border would be erected between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Any deal Johnson wants to reach would have to address this issue to secure backing from so-called hard Brexiteers but would do little to win support from the Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party.