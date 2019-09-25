A year after the gruesome murder of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the incident still makes waves worldwide. New revelations keep coming to light about the horrific circumstances surrounding the case.

Globally, this affair tarnished Saudi Arabia's political reputation. Before this incident, many quarters, inside Saudi Arabia and throughout the region, grew increasingly disillusioned with the Saudi political agenda in the region, ranging from Riyadh’s genocidal war in Yemen to the blockade of Qatar.

However, the Khashoggi assassination was the straw that broke the camel's back as it brought criticism of the kingdom to a whole new level, which took the Saudi leadership by surprise, particularly the crown prince.

It is, therefore, no surprise that the killing of Khashoggi features high on the agenda of the upcoming TRT World Forum 2019, entitled "Globalisation in Retreat: Risks and Opportunities."

At the forum, a key session will be dedicated to this issue, especially that its significance has transcended the political field into the diplomatic, legal, media, and religious realms.

The incident's wide-ranging importance is evident in the snowball effect that undermined the status of Saudi Arabia in Washington to an extent never seen before. In recent months, American legislators from both parties introduced several resolutions that not only challenged the Saudi policy in Yemen but also paved the way to the condemnation of Riyadh’s human rights abuses.

US senators went to the extent of voting to block arms sales worth billions of dollars to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to send a strong signal to both governments.

Through his executive powers, President Trump managed to circumvent congressional sanctions for the time being, however, many experts believe that the US-Saudi partnership has been damaged and that a complete overhaul of this partnership is a real possibility should a Democrat be elected president in 2020.

Similarly, the Khashoggi murder has proven a test for the European Union (EU). Saudi aggression in Yemen and elsewhere in addition to brutal domestic policies and human rights abuses have dashed hopes of positive change.