A Turkish student is being held in detention by Egyptian authorities after being picked up at a restaurant near Cairo's Tahrir Square last Friday, Middle East Eye reported on Wednesday.

Berdan Turkmen, who was picked up during anti-government protests in the capital, was in Egypt for a month-long internship hosted by the Turkish branch of the youth training foundation, AIESEC.

Berdan's father Yilmaz Turkmen, citing the Turkish consulate in Cairo, said his son ⁠— who studies electronics engineering ⁠— was detained by Egypt's National Security Agency and was expected to fly back from Egypt this weekend.

AIESEC confirmed his detention.

Its spokesperson told MEE that efforts are on to "resolve the situation" with the help of the Egyptian branch of the global non-profit.