Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe was buried on Saturday at his rural home.

His family chose a private farewell for one of Africa's most divisive figures after a weeks-long dispute with the administration that forced him from power.

"This man lives forever," declared the priest, to cries of approval.

Mugabe died this month in Singapore at age 95 after leading the country for nearly four decades and being pushed into a shocking resignation as thousands danced in the streets.

"I was ridiculed," a relative said Mugabe told them.

His coffin, draped in the country's flag, was carried by military pallbearers as his black-veiled wife, Grace, looked on.

'Liberator'

On display was a photo of Mugabe holding up his fist in a classic gesture of defiance, and a floral arrangement spelled out "Dad." Many mourners wore T-shirts saying "Liberator" and "Torch bearer."

Grace later stood motionless as the coffin was lowered into the grave and a choir sang "Remember me."

Mugabe, who led the bitter guerrilla war to end white-minority rule in the country then known as Rhodesia, was Zimbabwe's first leader and ruled from 1980, overseeing a years-long slide from prosperity to economic ruin and repression.

He was forced by the military and ruling party to retire in late 2017 after bitter political feuding centered in part on his wife's political ambitions.

Some of Mugabe's political rivals, including opposition figures who were routinely arrested or harassed during his 37-year rule, attended the service while longtime colleagues did not.

Notably absent