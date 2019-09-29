Austria's 33-year-old former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was on course to win snap elections on Sunday despite a scandal which engulfed his previous far-right allies, projections showed.

Kurz's centre-right People's Party (OeVP) took 37 percent of the vote, according to first projections.

His erstwhile coalition partners, the scandal-hit far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), meanwhile, dropped from almost 26 percent at the last election to around 16 percent.

TRT World's Yunus Paksoy explains.

The election was triggered by a corruption scandal which engulfed the FPOe in May and brought down the OeVP-FPOe coalition.

The centre-left Social Democrats look set for their worst-ever result on around 22 percent of the vote.

The Greens are the other big winners, reversing a disastrous performance in 2017 which saw them fail to enter parliament to win at least 13 percent this time around, which would be their best-ever score.

The small liberal NEOS party scored around seven percent.

'Preparing for opposition'

FPOe leader said that it was "preparing for opposition" after the party dropped 10 percent in snap elections.