TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, US hold another joint helicopter flight over Syria
Two Turkish and two American helicopters, which had taken off from an operations centre in southeastern Turkey's Sanliurfa, flew to the Syrian side of the border and returned after an hour-long flight, according to Anadolu Agency correspondents.
Turkey, US hold another joint helicopter flight over Syria
A photo taken from Turkey's Sanliurfa province shows the helicopters conducting a sixth round of joint flights on September 21, 2019 in Sanliurfa, Turkey. / AA
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
September 28, 2019

Turkish and US armed forces conducted the seventh round of joint helicopter flights on Saturday for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, two Turkish and two American helicopters took off from Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations center.

They flew to the Syrian side of the border. After an hour-long flight, the helicopters returned to the center.

The countries' armed forces had previously done six joint helicopter flights and two land patrols.

RECOMMENDED

According to Turkey’s National Defence Ministry, the joint patrols were conducted as part of an agreement over the planned establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the US has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which for more than 30 years has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM