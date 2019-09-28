The little town of Guyra in eastern Australia lies next to a freshwater lagoon just half a day's drive from Sydney, but its drinking water is due to run dry in 400 days' time.

The local authorities have been trucking in fresh water, built a pipeline to a local dam and will soon start drilling in the hope of finding new supplies.

For Mayor Simon Murray, the biggest worry is that Guyra is not alone.

"A lot of towns are forecast to run out at the same time - and then where do you get the water from?" he said, referring to an area that is home to some 180,000 people.

It is part of a much bigger problem in a country unused to widespread financial hardship; Australia has enjoyed growth for a generation yet livelihoods are now at risk from drought worsened by climate change, a predicament more familiar to developing countries.

Parts of northern and inland New South Wales, along with southern Queensland, have been in drought since 2016, severely depleting river and dam levels.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says the drought is being driven, in part, by warmer sea-surface temperatures impacting rainfall patterns.

Air temperatures have also warmed over the past century, increasing the ferocity of droughts and fires.

In New South Wales, the government has provided some local councils with estimates of an end-date to water supplies in the worst-case scenario which change along with likely demand and supply.

Dubbed "day zero" by locals, they are focussing some minds in a wealthy country where plentiful coal resources weigh against pressure for action on climate change.

"Day zero - it's a war-time phrase," sheep and cattle farmer Richard Daugherty told Reuters on his property, located near the small town of Uralla, 200 km (124 miles) inland from Australia's eastern coastline.

But links between climate change and extreme weather events have become a political football in Australia.

The conservative government has argued stronger environmental action would cripple its economy, pitting itself against its Pacific island neighbours which are particularly susceptible to warmer temperatures and rising seas.

It came under fire from British naturalist Sir David Attenborough for supporting new coal mines shortly after school children around the globe protested against government inaction on climate change and world leaders met in New York for a climate summit.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not attend the climate summit. He told the UN General Assembly that critics overlooked Australia's work on curbing emissions and that the country would meet its Paris emissions reduction goals.