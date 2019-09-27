WORLD
Greta Thunberg marches in Montreal for global climate protests
The 16-year-old Swede met privately with Trudeau but later told a news conference with local indigenous leaders that he was "not doing enough" to curb greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.
Teen activist Greta Thunberg take part in the climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
September 27, 2019

Teen activist Greta Thunberg urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders Friday to do more for the environment as she led half a million protesters in Montreal as part of a global wave of "climate strikes."

"My message to all the politicians around the world is the same. Just listen and act on the current best available science," she said.

Thunberg generated headlines around the world earlier this week with her viral so-called "How Dare You?" speech at the UN climate summit, accusing world leaders of betraying her generation.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she thundered, visibly angry and close to tears.

The teen has inspired millions of youths, drawn to her cause by her passion and a mature, committed rhetorical style -- articulated in near-perfect English -- that belies her young age.

Trudeau and other Canadian party leaders took a breather from a tight election campaign to join Thunberg at the Montreal rally -- along with around 500,000 protesters, according to organizers.

Walking with his wife and children, Trudeau mingled with a boisterous crowd that brandished placards reading "Respect Mother Earth" and "Make America Greta Again" -- a riff on a campaign slogan popularized by US president and noted climate change skeptic Donald Trump.

One man was tackled by security when he appeared to lunge at the prime minister, while 13-year-old Annabelle Vellend broke out in tears when she spotted Thunberg, telling AFP: "I really believe in Greta's movement."

"She is doing amazing things and it's great that she's able to press politicians to act on climate change, during an election," she said.

