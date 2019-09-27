TCG Kinaliada, the fourth ship of the MILGEM project – a Turkish national warship program – will be handed over to the Turkish Navy at a commissioning ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command started construction of Kinaliada (F-514), the fourth Ada-class corvette, in October, 2015.

Turkey, which for the first time accomplished indigenous design of a corvette type military ship, has been able to reduce dependence on foreign technology and has also gained significant knowledge and experience in building war ships.

The MILGEM project's indigenous Ada-class corvettes are capable to launch surface combats, showing the advancement of Turkish defense industry.