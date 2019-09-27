As Egyptian police arrested nearly 2,000 people since last week, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi told supporters not to worry about calls for further protests against his rule on Friday. Security forces tightened controls in the centre of the capital and closed off entrances to Tahrir Square.

Protests broke out on September 20 in Cairo and other cities following online calls for demonstrations against alleged corruption by Sisi and the military.

Sisi, who has been in New York for the past week attending the UN General Assembly, returned to Cairo on Friday morning, where he was greeted by religious dignitaries and a crowd of supporters.

Asking them why they were up so early on a Friday, the first day of Egypt's weekend, he said: "The situation isn't worth it. You need to know that the Egyptian people are very aware... Don't worry about anything."

Sisi also appeared to repeat his earlier rejection of allegations of corruption posted online by Mohamed Ali, a former contractor and actor, in the run-up to the protests.

Ali's videos have attracted a wide following.

In a recent video, contractor Ali, who said he had worked for the military for 15 years, called for new protests on Friday.

Mass sweeps

An Egyptian rights groups said on Thursday the number of people arrested in the wake of last weekend's protests has risen to nearly 2,000 amid fresh calls for new rallies demanding Sisi step down.

Rare protests erupted in Cairo and several other provinces last Friday with hundreds of Egyptians taking to the streets. The demonstrations followed corruption allegations levelled by Ali.