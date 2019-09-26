Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Thursday the urgency to create a safe zone inside Syria to house refugees who have been displaced by the bloody civil war.

The international community including the United States, Germany, France and Russia must play their part in coming forward with the funds and support for the plan to materialise at the earliest, he told journalists on sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"We want to save these refugees from shelters, and tents," he said.

During the UN meeting, Erdogan had already pressed the international community to act and help reduce the suffering of Syrians affected by the civil war in which hundreds of thousands of people have been killed.

His comments come as the United States said it has evidence the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Assad used chemical weapons including chlorine against the opposition-held areas in May.

Turkey's proposed the safe zone in northern Syria is 480 kilometres long and 30km deep. If all goes according to plan, it can help resettle 1 to 2 million refugees.

Erdogan has proposed housing facilities for the people in the safe zone.

But the reconstruction of such a size requires international assistance, he says. "If this support comes, we can take the burden regarding the construction and complete the work quickly."

On August 7, Turkish and the US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre but the details of the agreement are yet to be made public.

Turkey has accused the US of dragging its feet and having a different concept for the safe zone.

"Still, as soon as I return [to Turkey], we will implement our plans and figure out which steps we will take following an evaluation process. Because, Turkey is not a country to stall," he said, referring to the country's ongoing lack of trust for the US, as well as the NATO ally's support for YPG terrorists.