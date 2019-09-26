TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey launches Kiran-4 military operation in northeast against PKK
Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in the campaign, launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, the interior ministry says.
Turkey launches Kiran-4 military operation in northeast against PKK
As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
September 26, 2019

Turkey has launched next phase of anti-terror operation dubbed Kiran [breaker / demolition] against PKK terror group in the country's northeast, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in Operation Kiran-4 which was launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, a statement said.

On August 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in country's southeast against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on August 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces.

Operation Kiran-3 was launched on September 21 in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of southeastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces.

RECOMMENDED

As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far.

PKK terror group 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump