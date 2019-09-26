International norms, regimes, behaviour patterns and regional balances are unravelling across the world. The pace of historical transformation seems to have increased dramatically in this chaotic ‘age of transition’, characterised by a substantially weakening international liberal order.

The unleashing of trade wars between Washington and Beijing has created a global policy atmosphere in which the aggressive use of economic means to acquire relative advantage, is legitimised. The neoliberal consensus among the industrialised nations, which is based on trade liberalisation, financial integration, the promotion of Foreign Direct Investment flows and the avoidance of protectionism, has been broken.

Instead, there is the adoption of aggressive and selective forms of neo-mercantilist protectionism on the basis of strategic sectors, products, and even flagship companies have constituted ‘worst practices’ that will be followed by other developed countries.

The latest manifestation of the trade and technology wars is taking place between technological powerhouses in Asia-Pacific, namely Japan and South Korea.

Tensions that have been running high due to diverging interests in regional geopolitics and historical disputes going back to colonialism and World War II have rapidly escalated, triggering a regional trade and technology war.

The left-wing Korean administration under President Moon Jae-In has been playing to consolidate its domestic political constituency by keeping a spotlight on human rights abuses committed by the former colonial patron Japan, highlighting issues such as the historic use of forced labour and 'comfort' women.

In recent months, the situation has rapidly escalated as a turf war between two key regional US allies trying to adapt to the void created by the gradual withdrawal of Washington from the international stage.

Last year, the Korean High Court ordered that Japan’s largest steel producer Nippon Steel should pay a substantial compensation package to Korean workers who were employed as forced labour under the colonial administration.

The administration of conservative Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe disputed the ruling as politically motivated, claiming that $500 million was already paid after the Normalization Treaty in 1965, which covered all compensation claims from Korea.

However, Abe did not stop at that and went a step further sending a strong message to his Korean counterparts which doubled as a message to his conservative base at home.

In July, he sanctioned a carefully-drafted economic sanction package including export restrictions for fluorinated polyimides, photo-resists, and hydrogen fluorides, three critical chemicals used in the production of high-tech semiconductors, memory chips and displays for consumer products by Korean electronics giants.

Japan’s dominant global position in the supply of these chemical intermediary goods gave them a strong bargaining position and finding alternative suppliers looked costly and time-consuming for the Korean producers.

In recent years, the deepening integration and emergence of regional production networks between Japanese and Korean economies have supported an effective division of labour between Japanese suppliers, known for their high quality, and Korean conglomerates such as Samsung, LG and SK Hynix, striving for international competitiveness in mobile phones, DRAM memories and other electronic devices.

But as bilateral relations started to deteriorate quickly—with South Korea cancelling an intelligence-sharing agreement which could jeopardise US strategy in Asia-Pacific, and Japan imposing new licenses for the export of critical chemicals—this economic architecture is looking very fragile.