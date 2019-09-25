Google said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to battle "deepfakes" by releasing new data to help researchers detect videos manipulated by artificial intelligence.

The tech giant is releasing "a large dataset of visual deepfakes we've produced" that can be used as benchmarks to determine if a video has been altered.

The move comes amid growing concerns that deepfakes, which are basically images or videos that have been edited, may be used to sow discord or disrupt election campaigns.

Some analysts expect realistic deepfakes to be used to disrupt the 2020 US elections.

"To make this dataset, over the past year we worked with paid and consenting actors to record hundreds of videos," said a blog from Nick Dufour of Google Research and Andrew Gully of Jigsaw, a separate research unit of Google parent Alphabet.