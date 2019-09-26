WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens trapped as building collapses in Sierra Leone – police
At least 50 people are missing and feared dead after a three-story building under construction collapsed in Bo, Sierra Leone’s second largest city.
Dozens trapped as building collapses in Sierra Leone – police
Many feared dead after building collapses in Sierra Leone. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
September 26, 2019

An official in Sierra Leone says a three-story building under construction has collapsed and trapped some 50 to 60 people in the rubble.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Saidu Kamara said nine people have been rescued and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

He describes the scene as "pathetic and frantic" and says rescue efforts are expected to continue through the night after the Wednesday afternoon collapse along the Bo-Kenema highway in the country's Southern Province.

“Those rescued have been taken to the Bo government hospital. The mood at the scene is sombre. Our men with excavators will continue the rescue operation throughout the night to try and save more survivors,” Kamara said.

RECOMMENDED

He also asked the city’s residents to check for their relatives to determine their whereabouts.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

Kamara says police have deployed two excavators to the site.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump