World leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week for their annual meeting.

There is much scepticism about whether the UN can still be a forum for change or whether it has become a talking shop.

Conflicts in Yemen, Syria and South Sudan show no sign of stopping, while tensions in the Persian Gulf continue to increase with the US unilaterally abandoning the Iran nuclear deal. US President Donald Trump’s trade wars are also creating a drag on the global economy. And with ongoing climate crises, the UN is seen as increasingly irrelevant in bringing nations together to resolve the most pressing issues of the day.

The rise of populists and the return of geopolitics has led some to suggest that the UN is no longer a forum that is fit for purpose in resolving the world’s most pressing problems.

Forged amid the aftermath of World War Two and on the ashes of its predecessor the League of Nations, the UN was meant to be a forum to reduce tensions. However, leaders increasingly speak at cross purposes or grandstand at the UN General Assembly.

As the UNGA was preparing to convene, Russia for the 13th time vetoed a resolution on Syria.

Alongside China, Russia blocked a demand by the rest of the Security Council to end the bloodshed in Idlib, which has seen the Assad regime, supported by Moscow and Iran, kill more than 500 civilians since April.

So what will UN member states discuss?

Iran vs the US

The stage was set for a showdown between the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump at the UNGA.

Both leaders were expected to take the stage and put their version of events forward on who is causing insecurity in the Persian Gulf.

Trump took the podium at the UNGA to announce that "one of the greatest security threats facing peace-loving nations today is the repressive regime in Iran", words that have pleased Israel and Saudi Arabia.

This month’s attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia resulted in the country losing more than half its oil output.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, which Saudi Arabia has been bombing, claimed credit for the attack; however, Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, the UK and France have claimed that Iran is behind the attack.

Concrete evidence linking Iran to the attack has not been made public.