Turkey’s president on Sunday attended a dual ceremony commissioning a new Turkish naval ship while starting construction of a ship set to be sold to Pakistan's navy.

Turkey is one of 10 countries worldwide able to build, design, and maintain warships using its own national capabilities, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the ceremony for the TCG Kinaliada, commissioned today for the Turkish navy, and a MILGEM (Turkish national warship programme)-class ship being built for Pakistan.

In his speech, Erdogan said he hoped the Kinaliada (F-514), an Ada-class corvette, will benefit the Turkish nation and its sailors and further hopes Pakistan, a friendly nation to Turkey, will also benefit from the ship whose construction started today.

"Our navy, rich with glorious victories, is carrying this legacy into the future by further strengthening it," he said.

It's top-class "equipment, discipline, qualified personnel and all the accomplishments it undertakes" make Turkey proud, he said.