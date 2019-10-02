TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Volkswagen sets up firm to produce cars in Turkey
The firm in Turkey's Manisa is set to start making cars by 2020 with an annual production capacity of 300,000 cars, sources say.
Volkswagen sets up firm to produce cars in Turkey
This file photo taken on February 20, 2014, shows the German car maker Volkswagen logo displayed at a car dealer in Hanover. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
October 2, 2019

The German automotive giant Volkswagen established a production firm in Manisa, an Aegean province of Turkey, according to the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette on Wednesday.

The firm — Volkswagen Turkey Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS — was established with a capital of 943.5 million Turkish liras ($164.46 million).

The company in western Turkey was founded to design, produce, assemble, sell, import and export automobiles, trucks and all sorts of motor and transport vehicles and their parts and components, according to the gazette.

Jens Kellerbach and Jurger Unser are board members of the company.

RECOMMENDED

Production billed for 2022

The plant would likely produce 300,000 cars a year, the VW Passat and near-identical Skoda Superb models, for export to eastern Europe, sources said.

It would employ near 4,000 and construction could start at the end of 2020 with production starting in 2022, they said.

Volkswagen had been looking into a possible new plant in eastern Europe, with Bulgaria known to have been on the list.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert