A bitter struggle between Peru's president and congress over who will govern the South American country threatened to become a lengthy and destabilising legal battle as each side dug in Tuesday amid the deepest constitutional crisis in nearly three decades.

President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the opposition-controlled congress and called new elections on Monday, saying the step was needed to uproot the nation's endemic corruption. Defiant opposition lawmakers voted to suspend him from office and appointed a vice president who recently broke ranks in his place.

The military and governors stood by Vizcarra while several private business coalitions announced they would back Mercedes Araoz, who legislators swore into office late Monday night as the country's rightful chief of state.

"It seems we are facing a protracted political crisis, with the dispute potentially ending up before courts," said Maria Luisa Puig, an analyst for the Eurasia Group consultancy.

For now, Peruvians appeared overwhelmingly in favor of Vizcarra's decision, but the events nonetheless could threaten to fuel social unrest. Vizcarra is likely to continue governing as president while any challenge from the opposition works its way through court. He has already called for new legislative elections in early 2020.

But if congress prevails, lawmakers would be entitled to stay in their posts till 2021, calling off Vizcarra's elections and likely moving to impeach him, all moves that could irritate an already angry public with little to no faith in elected leaders.

Teresa Tintaya was among a handful of protesters outside congress Tuesday yelling phrases like, "Garbage congress, the people hate you!"

"President Vizcarra is a brave man," she said.

Even before the turmoil, the nation was already on shaky political ground.

Nearly every living former president has been ensnared in the mammoth Odebrecht corruption scandal, in which the Brazilian construction heavyweight admitted to funneling money to politicians around Latin America in exchange for handsome public works contracts.

Lower-ranking but still powerful judges, lawmakers and businessmen have been caught on wiretaps negotiating backroom deals, leading many Peruvians to conclude that no branch of their country's turbulent government can be trusted.

Vizcarra rose to power last year after President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in relation to the Odebrecht probe and made defeating corruption his signature drive. He has succeeded where his predecessor failed in gaining the public's support, but repeatedly clashed with congress ruled by opposition leader Keiko Fujimori's party.