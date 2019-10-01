Two demonstrators were killed and more than 200 people wounded on Tuesday, health officials said, in clashes with security forces during protests in Baghdad and the provinces that mounted the first challenge to Iraq's fragile one-year-old government.

More than 1,000 protesters had descended on the capital before security forces dispersed the crowds with a volley of gunfire and tear gas.

Protests in Baghdad left one dead and 200 wounded, including 160 civilians, the health ministry said without providing further details.

According to medical and police sources, most of them needed treatment for tear gas inhalation and some were injured by rubber bullets.

A health official in Dhi Qar later said that one protester was killed and two others were wounded in the southern province.

'Those thieves robbed us'

With Iraqi flags draped over their shoulders or wrapped around their foreheads, the demonstrators had gathered in the iconic Tahrir Square, with a wide range of grievances but apparently without a unified leadership.

"Those thieves robbed us!" they cried out in condemnation of the political class in Iraq, considered the 12th most corrupt country in the world by Transparency International.

"The problem is that parliament is a bunch of gangs that have divided up everything amongst themselves," said Abbas Fadel, a 30-year-old demonstrator.

Some were on the streets to protest at the lack of public services, including rampant power cuts, water shortages, and unemployment, particularly among youth.

"Show us what you can do: show us paved roads, a city that functions, reconstruction, work, public services. We have none of that," said Mustafa Khaled, 34.

And others carried portraits of Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al Saadi, who was this week removed from his post in Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service in a shock move.

Police block bridge to Green Zone