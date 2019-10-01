Since Daesh lost its final territory in March, tens of thousands of female Daesh ‘members’ and sympathisers, as well as Daesh fighters’ wives and children, have been kept in the displacement camp al Hol, in Northeastern Syria.

There is little to no central authority for Daesh in Syria anymore and what it means to be a Daesh ‘member’ has become more fluid and confusing than it's ever been.

Not all women in the camp have been members of the group, although many had links to the group. Some of the camp’s residents have willingly fled the formerly Daesh-controlled areas to join the group, some fled there along with their Daesh fighter husbands and some were already living in the area before Daesh took over.

The women have been in the camps for months, along with many children who are now stateless, amid deteriorating living conditions and rising violence. Human rights organisations warn that the camp is a humanitarian disaster in the making.

Violence on the rise

The camp was established in 1991 during the Gulf War for refugees from Iraq but later shut down. After the 2003 invasion of Iraq the camp was reactivated. Following the defeat of Daesh in urban strongholds, the camp’s occupants dramatically increased as the families of Daesh members started pouring in. More than 70,000 people, 20,000 of them women and 50,000 of them children, from 62 nations are currently living in the camp.

It’s not clear how many of the women are supporters of Daesh, and those who don’t support Daesh cannot openly speak or act against the group’s actions. Almost seven months on, female Daesh supporters have established their domination over the camp, punishing anyone who they perceive as not true believers.

Even though al Hol is a camp for displaced people, it doubles as a detention centre. Fenced in, the residents have no way to escape the violence inside the camp.

The camp’s guards and aid workers have also been attacked by some of the residents in the past.

A recent report said a Daesh supporter died and several others were injured as a result of clash when Daesh supporters tried to whip a woman for an unknown reason. Another report said a 14-year-old Azerbeijani girl was brutally killed a month ago.

Fears of growing radicalisation

Daesh supporters have reportedly been seeking to regroup within the camp, spreading their ideology.

The majority of the camp consists of children under 12, whose fathers are kept in a separate camp or were killed in combat, and who have no access to formal education. With their mothers or caretakers either forced to keep silent about Daesh, or who are supporters of the terror group themselves, these children are being raised in an environment entirely disconnected from the outside world.