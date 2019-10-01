More than 500 people were arrested after clashes in Indonesia's capital amid nationwide protests against a raft of divisive reforms – including banning pre-marital sex and weakening the anti-graft agency, authorities said on Tuesday.

"So far, we have detained 519 rioters from yesterday's demonstration," said Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono on Tuesday.

"We're questioning them to determine whether or not they are students," he added.

The arrests came after a night of pitched street battles between riot police and stone-throwing protesters – many high school and university students – in Jakarta's sprawling downtown core.

Security forces geared up for more unrest on Tuesday as some 575 lawmakers were sworn in at the country's heavily barricaded parliament building.

Since last week, at least two students have died and hundreds more have been injured as a wave of unrest swept across the Southeast Asian archipelago, just weeks before President Joko Widodo kicks off another term as head of the world's third-biggest democracy.

Biggest student rallies since 1998

The protests are among the biggest student rallies since mass street demonstrations in 1998 toppled the Suharto dictatorship.

The government has sought to portray the protests as being hijacked by agitators aiming to disrupt the government – and suggested they were similar to deadly post-election riots that paralysed Jakarta in May.