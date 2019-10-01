WORLD
Sword-wielding student kills one, wounds 10 in Finland school
The incident took place at Savo Vocational College located in Herman shopping centre in Kuopio, police say, adding it was too early to comment on the attacker's motive.
Police vans are seen in front of the Herman shopping centre where the Savo Vocational College is located in Kuopio, Finland, October 1, 2019 / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
October 1, 2019

A student attacked his fellow students at a vocational school in eastern Finland with a sword, Finnish police said on Tuesday, adding it was too early to comment on the attacker's motive.

One woman died and ten people were injured in the attack. 

The incident took place at the Savo Vocational College located in the Herman shopping centre in Kuopio, police said.

The wounded included a police officer and the attacker, who was seriously hurt when police opened fire to stop him, police told a news conference in Kuopio where the attack took place earlier.

Officers used firearms in the incident and one person has been taken into custody.

"One dead body has been found at the college premises of Kuopio Herman," police said on Twitter. 

Police said that two of the injured were in serious condition.

Past school attacks

Finland has seen two deadly school attacks in the past 12 years. 

In 2007, a student at the Jokela High School shot 8 people dead before killing himself. 

In 2008, a 22-year-old student at a vocational school in Kauhajoki shot 10 people dead before committing suicide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
