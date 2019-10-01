Turkey has not seen the developments it desires in efforts with the United States to form a "safe zone" in north-east Syria and has no choice but to go its own path, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the parliament's opening ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey planned to settle two million people in the planned "safe zone," which he said would stretch east from the Euphrates river in Syria to the Iraqi border.

"We have no option left other than carrying out our own plan [Syria safe zone] in the east of Euphrates. We don't have the patience to wait even a day more," he said, adding preliminary efforts have been completed for locations and cost of refugees' resettlement in Syria "peace corridor."

"One hundred and forty villages and ten district centres will be established within the 30-40 kilometre deep safe zone in northern Syria, housing 5,000 and 30,000 inhabitants each," President Erdogan said.

Erdogan said he's aware of economic, social, and cultural challenges of hosting 3.6 million Syrians, adding Turkey is not intent on "hosting them forever".

Ankara and NATO ally Washington had agreed to establish a zone along 480 km of the Turkish border that Ankara wants to reach 30 km inside Syria. Turkey has repeatedly warned of unilateral military action if the efforts do not meet its expectations, and it set a September deadline which has expired.

"Turkey backs the territorial integrity of Syria and the political and administrative unity of Syrians," Erdogan said during his speech.

The only reason for Turkey's existence in Syria is the terror threat towards Turkey's borders, he said.

US dragging its feet

Last week at the UN, Erdogan said under the Turkish plan, up to two million Syrian refugees could be settled in the safe zone with international support.

If implemented, the project could halve the number of Syrian refugees sheltering in Turkey from Syria's eight-year conflict, and drive the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the terror group PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, from the border.

The United States agreed to the safe zone as a way to protect its militant allies in Syria and address Turkish concerns about the border, after President Donald Trump announced plans last year to abruptly withdraw 2,000 US special forces troops that helped YPG militants battle Daesh terrorists.

But the US troops have yet to leave and Washington and Ankara have so far failed to agree on details.