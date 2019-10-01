WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthis welcome Saudi de facto ruler's remarks on ending Yemen war
"[Mohammed] Bin Salman's optimism about stopping the war is positive," says Mohamed Ali al Houthi, a member of the group's political council, a day after Saudi crown prince voiced hope for reaching a political solution to conflict.
Houthis welcome Saudi de facto ruler's remarks on ending Yemen war
Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa, followed by Saudi-led military intervention. / AA
October 1, 2019

Yemen's Houthi rebel group on Tuesday welcomed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in which he voiced hope for reaching a political solution to the five-year conflict in Yemen.

"Bin Salman's optimism about stopping the war is positive," Mohamed Ali al Houthi, a member of the group's political council, said in statements cited by the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

"Turning the discussion into negotiations requires [Saudis] to show seriousness and to deal in a realistic way without any dictations," he said.

In an interview with CBS News on Monday, bin Salman said Saudi Arabia was open to all initiatives for a political solution in Yemen.

"First, if Iran stops its support of the Houthi militia, the political solution will be much easier. Today, we are open to all initiatives for a political solution in Yemen. We hope this happens today rather than tomorrow," he said.

UN envoy in Sanaa

Meanwhile, UN envoy Martin Griffiths arrived in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Tuesday for talks with Houthi leaders on ways to reach a truce with Saudi Arabia.

A source in the UN envoy's office told Anadolu Agency that Griffiths will discuss with Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi and other members the prospects for calm between the rebel group and Saudi Arabia.

RECOMMENDED

Houthis unilaterally release hundreds 

On Monday, the Iran-aligned rebels released hundreds of prisoners, including three Saudi Arabians, under the supervision of the UN as part of a peace initiative. 

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated the release, said 290 Yemeni nationals were transferred from the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to their homes.

Houthis agreed in Sweden in December with Yemen's Saudi-backed government to swap prisoners as a confidence-building step. But the arrangement has been stalled as the sides struggled to agree on implementation.

Each side was meant to release around 7,000 prisoners.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country's pro-Saudi government.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM