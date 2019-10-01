A senior executive at Twitter was also a reserve officer in a dedicated British military unit for information warfare, according to reports in UK-based media outlets.

The Middle East Eye (MEE) says Gordon MacMillan, Twitter’s Head of Editorial for Europe, Middle East and Africa, was a member of the British Army’s 77th Brigade, which describes itself as an “agent of change” and says it works on using “non-lethal engagement and legitimate non-military levers” against enemies of the UK.

MacMillan removed references to his work with the military from his LinkedIn Profile after the MEE report and has refused to comment on the revelations.

A later Financial Times report said the executive served a few days a year as a consultant to the unit.

Both Twitter and the British Ministry of Defence have denied they work with each other but secrecy shrouds the precise nature of the unit in question’s work.

On its website, the 77th Brigade description of its work is heavy in vague management speak:

“Collecting, creating and disseminating digital and wider media content in support of designated tasks,” reads one description - not offering any further explanation of what those tasks may be or where they are taking place.

“Monitoring and evaluating the information environment within boundaries or operational area,” reads another similarly opaque description.

Dr Rizwaan Sabir, an Assistant Professor of Criminology at Liverpool John Moores University, spoke to TRT World about what the unit’s work may involve by drawing on his knowledge of other British government information warfare programmes.

“Militaries and intelligence agencies use various methods and tactics to influence the behaviour of suspects and targets as well as ordinary members of the public who are perceived to be vulnerable to supporting opponents of the state,” Sabir, a specialist on counterinsurgency said.

“Data leaked by NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden has revealed that the UK’s Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group (JTRIG), which is a unit of GCHQ, has been responsible for undertaking Denial-of-Service Attacks (DDOS) on online ‘hacktivist’ groups.

“JTRIG is also said to employ so-called ‘honey-traps’ (i.e., using sex as a way of luring people into compromising situations) as well as injecting misinformation and disinformation into the information sphere to sow confusion and discord among targets and suspects.

“Whilst such methods may be said to be the more aggressive element of influence and manipulation campaigns, there are also some so-called ‘softer’ deceptive methods at play.”

Sabir made reference to the British government’s counter-extremism programme called Prevent, which has been slammed by critics for overstepping its ostensible remit to stop terrorism and instead becoming a tool to police and manipulate opinion within the Muslim community.

In August, another Middle East Eye report revealed that a lifestyle magazine aimed at young Muslim women was covertly funded by the British government as part of a counterterrorism programme.

According to Sabir, such initiatives aimed to “induce behavioural change amongst ordinary Muslim communities.”