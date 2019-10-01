Sudan's first-ever women's club football league kicked off Monday, with two teams clashing at a Khartoum stadium as crowds of fans and diplomats cheered.

The championship, which involves 21 clubs, would have seemed unlikely just months ago when long-time ruler Omar al Bashir was in power.

The first club match was played between Tahadi and Difaa in the capital on Monday. Matches are also scheduled for Madani, Al Obeid and Kadugli.

"Civilian rule, Civilian rule," chanted the crowd as the first match between the two teams began.

Crowds clapped and whistled, with many also chanting "Kandaka, Kandaka," referring to ancient Nubian queens.

The match was attended by Sudan's new Minister of Sport Wala Essam and some Sudanese and foreign diplomats.

"This is a historical game not only for women's sport but for Sudan," Essam told reporters.

"We will give special attention to women's sport and women's football."

After the match ended the players from both teams expressed their joy at what they said was something unimaginable a year ago.