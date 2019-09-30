TÜRKİYE
Erdogan greets Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah
Turkish people consider diversity as most important wealth that strengthens unity and solidarity, says, President Erdogan.
Turkey's President Erdogan sends good wishes to the Jewish community celebrating Rosh Hashanah in Turkey and around the world. / Reuters
Emre İrenEmre İren
September 30, 2019

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday extended good wishes to the Jewish community celebrating Rosh Hashanah festival in Turkey and around the world.

“I wish well-being for all Jewish people, especially our citizens, on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which is one of the most important religious festivals in Judaism,” President  Erdogan said in a message released by the country’s Directorate of Communication.

Rosh Hashanah marks the Jewish new year.

“In this land which is the symbol of civilization of love and tolerance, our beloved nation has considered social, cultural, political and human diversity as the most important wealth that strengthens unity and solidarity,” Erdogan said.

