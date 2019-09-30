As Trump lashed out at Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, suggesting he should be arrested for "treason," a new poll showed a growing number of Americans support removing the president from office for abuse of power.

Trump also attacked the whistleblower whose complaint about his phone call with the leader of Ukraine led to the opening of the impeachment probe in the Democratic-led House of Representatives last week.

"We are trying to find out about a whistleblower, when you have a whistleblower that reports things that were incorrect," the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

The whistleblower, reportedly a CIA officer, raised concerns in a report to his or her superiors about the July 25 phone call during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his potential 2020 White House opponent Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The Wall Street Journal has reported on Monday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in a July phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani was at the center of the effort to get Ukraine to conduct an investigation of the Bidens, who have not been officially accused of any wrongdoing.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and the chairmen of two other Democratic-led committees issued a subpoena to Giuliani asking him to turn over Ukraine-related documents by October 15.

"The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election," the chairmen said in a letter to Giuliani.

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President."

Trump insisted to reporters on Monday that the phone call with Zelensky was "perfect" and claimed that the "whistleblower reported a totally different statement."

"When the whistleblower reported this, he made it sound terrible," he said.

In fact, the rough transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call released by the White House matched the account in the whistleblower complaint.

'Civil war'

Trump lashed out at Schiff for his depiction of the call during a congressional hearing last week.