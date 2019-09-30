Iraq reopened its Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday after eight years of closure amid regional turmoil, in the latest sign of normalisation between Baghdad and Damascus and also seen a win for their mutual ally Iran.

The opening of the crossing signified "the victory of the Iraqi and Syrian people over all terrorist groups, especially Daesh," saidMohammad Khaled al Rahmoun, Syrian regime interior minister.

It would revitalise Syrian-Iraqi economic cooperation, said Iraqi border authority chief Khadhim al Ikabi, who like Rahmoun was attending a ceremony with local governors of provinces on both sides of the border, a Reuters news agency journalist said.

The western Anbar province town of Qaim, 300 km west of Baghdad was recaptured from Daesh in November 2017 and was the group's last bastion in Iraq to fall.

It borders the Syrian town of Albukamal, which was also a Daesh stronghold.

The towns lie on a strategic supply route and the crossing between them had only been open for regime or military traffic since 2011.

The Syrian regime, with strong backing from Iran-backed militias captured Albukamal on the Euphrates River from Daesh towards the end of 2017.

The Iraqi side of the border had seen the deployment in large numbers of Iran-allied Iraqi Shia militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) who now de facto control large stretches of the frontier, with posts not far from military bases housing US troops.

The PMF will take part in securing the crossing, a security source in Qaim told Reuters.