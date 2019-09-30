UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced political opposition and personal allegations Monday as he tried to fulfill his pledge to lead Britain out of the European Union in just over a month.

The prime minister's office denied a journalist's claim that Johnson grabbed her thigh at a private lunch two decades ago. Sunday Times columnist Charlotte Edwardes says the incident took place when she worked at The Spectator, a conservative newsmagazine, while Johnson was its editor.

Johnson's office said "This allegation is untrue."

Edwardes responded by tweeting: "If the prime minister doesn't recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does."

Johnson also is under scrutiny for claims that an American businesswoman, Jennifer Arcuri, received money and perks from London coffers while Johnson was mayor of the British capital. He denies wrongdoing.