The front-runners for Afghanistan's presidency, incumbent Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, have both declared victory, echoing an election crisis five years ago when competing claims by the two men led to months of turmoil.

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission is gathering votes from Saturday's election. If no candidate wins more than half, a runoff vote would be held between the top two.

"Our votes are the highest in the election, and the election will not go to the second round," Abdullah said at a press conference in Kabul on Monday.

Ghani's running mate Amrullah Saleh said on Sunday that Ghani had won a clear first-ballot victory, without offering evidence.

"The information that we have received show that 60 to 70 percent of people voted (for) us," Saleh was quoted by news outlet VOA as saying in a story on its website.

"The results will be announced by the IEC (Independent Election Commission), but we have the most votes. The election is not going to go to a second round," Abdullah said earlier.

But a senior IEC official Habib Rahman Nang immediately slammed Abdullah's announcement as premature.

"No candidate has the right to declare himself the winner," he said.

"According to the law, it is the IEC that decides who is the winner."

Vote marred

Saturday's vote was marred by violence, Taliban threats and widespread allegations of mismanagement and abuse.

It was the fourth time Afghans have gone to the polls to elect a president since 2001 when the US-led coalition ousted Taliban regime.

The preliminary vote count won't be known before October 17 and the final tally on November 7. If there is no clear winner, a second round of voting will be held.