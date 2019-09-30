Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister on Monday announced the country's new economic program for a three-year period starting from 2020.

The inflation rate should be lowered below 5 percent for a strong Turkey ideal, Berat Albayrak said during his presentation of the new program in the capital Ankara.

"We revised our inflation forecast for 2019 with 12 percent, a decrease in 15 percent from our previous target," Albayrak said.

The country's inflation targets are set as 8.5 percent next year, 6 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, he added.

The new program will be maintained under the theme of “Transformation begins,” he said.