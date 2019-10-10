As they prepared to return to the negotiating table on Thursday, top Chinese trade officials faced a blitz of aggressive US manoeuvres, with expectations for a grand bargain between both sides approaching zero.

President Donald Trump – who has taken the global economy on a white-knuckle ride since launching multi-pronged trade offensives with China and Europe last year – said on Wednesday the outcome was down to him.

"They want to make a deal," he said at the White House. "The question is do I want to make a deal."

US duties on $250 billion in Chinese imports are due to rise in five days while relations deteriorated through the week.

Washington has slapped visa restrictions on senior Chinese officials and blacklisted more than two dozen Chinese firms, accusing both of persecuting ethnic Muslims in China's western Xinjiang region.

The measures have outraged Beijing and in the process penalised major Chinese players in the artificial intelligence sector, in which both nations are intense rivals.

Chinese trade envoy Liu He is due to meet Thursday with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Markets were buoyed on Wednesday by media reports that Beijing will propose a partial deal to prevent further escalation.

China is willing to bump up purchases of US farm exports and make other concessions but will stop short of addressing Trump's core grievances, according to Bloomberg and The Financial Times.

In return, Beijing would expect a pause on planned increases in US import tariffs, which are currently scheduled to increase in waves through December.

Earlier in the week, firebrand White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told NPR that Trump was uninterested in half measures, showing "steely resolve" instead.

'More and more friction'

"It's either a big deal or no deal," he said, adding that any attempt to reach an incremental bargain would be a "miscalculation by China."