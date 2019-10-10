Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday unveiled an outline for proposed sanctions on Turkey, including targeting US assets held by Turkey, and imposing visa restrictions on its leadership.

This came as part of a proposed bipartisan legislation which would also impose sanctions on any military transactions with Turkey, set sanctions on anyone who supports Turkey's domestic energy industry for use by its armed forces, prohibit the sale of US defence articles to the Turkey armed forces and define Turkey 's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system as "significant" and subject to sanctions.

Responding to Lindsey Graham’s tweet announcing the bipartisan opposition, Fahruttin Altin, Turkish Presidency Communications Director tweeted back: "We were in a rush to unleash hell on PKK and ISIS [Daesh] terrorists, who threatened our citizens."

Neocons up in arms

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rand Paul slammed Senator Lindsey Graham and congresswoman Liz Cheney as the "neocon War Caucus" for their criticism on US troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

"The Cheney/Graham neocon War Caucus wants to come back to DC and declare a war. My question for them is - who will you declare it on?" Paul tweeted. "Will it be out NATO allies the Turks? Will it be Assad? Will it be Islamic rebels? Which ones?"

Earlier, the two Republican lawmakers raised criticism after US President Donald Trump announced Washington would pull back troops where Turkey began a peace operation to clear the region of terrorists.

On Sunday, the White House said US troops "will no longer be in the immediate area."

"The neocon move to punish Turkey for 'daring' to address key national security concerns is a reaction, and not a solution on their part," Mark Jefferson, analyst for the Stratton Consulting Group, told TRT World.

"They had ample opportunity to be part of the solution, but instead chose to sit back and do little. What we see now is a reaction to Turkey taking a more assertive approach, and seemingly constructive approach to its own integrity and security," he adds.

Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul alleged actors in Syria wanted to "keep starting endless wars in conflicts that go back hundreds of years."

He praised Trump as the first president in his life to "understand what is our national interest and what is not."

"He is stopping the endless wars and we will be stronger as a result. The Cheney/Graham Neocon War Caucus has cost us too much fighting endless wars," Paul wrote.

Addressing national security

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria on Wednesday to secure its borders by eliminating terror elements to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.