Oil prices slid on Thursday as hopes faded for any significant progress in US-China trade talks that could dispel clouds over the global economy and gloom over prospects for weaker oil demand.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $58.05 a barrel by 0133 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $52.38 per barrel, down 21 cents, a 0.4% drop.

Chinese government officials told Reuters that China has lowered its expectations for progress in the talks to end a 15-month-old tit-for-tat trade dispute that has slowed global economic growth, upset by the US blacklisting of Chinese companies.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Wednesday, saying there was a very good chance the two sides will reach a trade agreement. But with high-level trade discussions set to start later on Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported the pair had made no progress in preliminary, lower-level talks.