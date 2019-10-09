As Turkey prepares to enter northeastern Syria, it's important to remember that this will be the country's third incursion into Syria.

Ankara’s aim in this cross border incursion will be three-fold: continuing the fight against Daesh remnants; to neutralise the threat from the Syrian branch of the PKK, also known as the YPG; and establish a safe zone for Syrians to return to their country.

The PKK has waged a three-decade terror campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths, and both Turkey and the US have designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey’s first incursion: Operation Euphrates Shield

The Turkish government launched the operation with Syrian opposition forces in August 2017 to liberate the area from Daesh in the region and halt YPG attempts to occupy it and connect the northeastern part of Syria with Afrin.

The seven-month campaign ended in March 2018 saw Daesh and the YPG put up a bitter fight which resulted in scores of Syrian opposition forces and Turkish soldiers dying and thousands of terrorists being killed.

Three years since the operation, however, the liberated areas have changed dramatically under Turkish oversight and with Turkish funds pouring into the war-torn region.

After years under the tyranny of Daesh, the region has seen Syrians slowly return to the region to build their new lives.

Turkish government efforts to rebuild schools, hospitals, children’s playgrounds, the police force and nurseries have created a blueprint of how Ankara intends to return liberated regions to a sense of normality.

Jarablus, one of the main cities in the areas that Turkey took from Daesh, has seen its population swell from 5,000 to more than 200,000. As the threat of war from Daesh and the YPG has been mostly lifted from the region, people have started to open businesses and return to Syria.

More recently Turkey has announced that Gaziantep University, based in the southeastern Turkish city of the same name, will open several faculties in Jarablus for students.