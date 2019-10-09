The use of chemical weapons is something that riles the collective conscience of Iranians.

Iran is the world’s biggest laboratory of surviving chemical attack victims. More than 50,000 people, many of them former soldiers, still suffer from the paralysing effects of nerve agents sarin and tabun used by Saddam Hussain’s forces during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

It’s customary for foreign journalists visiting Tehran to be taken to the Peace Museum and see the pictures of the devastation caused by the use of chemical weapons.

But in Syria, the Iranian government looked the other way and continued to support the regime of Bashar al Assad, which used chlorine and sarin against civilians more than 100 times.

Iran’s military, economic and diplomatic backing has been crucial for Assad’s survival in the eight-year-long civil war that has killed half a million people and displaced millions more.

Despite international sanctions from the United States and the European Union, Tehran continued to train and arm Assad’s army, which carried out a brutal crackdown against the opposition after the 2011 pro-democracy demonstrations.

Iran-backed Shia militias fought alongside regime forces in towns and cities dominated by Sunni Arabs. Assad belongs to the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shia Islam, that has controlled the government and bureaucracy for decades.

Iranian militias have faced accusations of attacking civilians such as during the capture of Aleppo.

But Iran’s involvement in Syria goes beyond sectarian considerations, as for Tehran Damascus acts as a crucial route to build regional influence across the Middle East.