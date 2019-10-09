WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden on Trump: 'He should be impeached'
During a campaign stop, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden unexpectedly took the gloves off and explicitly called for impeachment.
Biden on Trump: 'He should be impeached'
Former US vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden makes a statement during an event in Wilmington, Delaware, September 24, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
October 9, 2019

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday in his strongest indictment of the Republican leader's actions involving Ukraine.

Biden, who figures prominently in the actions that led congressional Democrats to start impeachment proceedings, had refrained from making an outright plea for the move.

He said in an opinion piece over the weekend the would let Congress do its job on impeachment.

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Biden ⁠— the Democratic front runner for the party's nomination to run against Trump in the November 2020 election ⁠— took the gloves off.

"With his words and his actions, President Trump has indicted himself. By obstructing justice, refusing to reply with a congressional inquiry, he's already convicted himself," he said. "In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts."

RECOMMENDED

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached."

Trump responded in real time on Twitter, using one of his nicknames for Biden.

"So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment - and I did nothing wrong."

The Democratic-led House of Representatives opened impeachment proceedings against Trump on Sept. 24 over a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25 in which he asked Zelinskiy to investigate Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat