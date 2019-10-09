Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that the UN is facing its "worst cash crisis" in nearly a decade because 64 of its 193 members have not paid their annual dues — including the US, its largest contributor.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary general has written to all members saying "the organization runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors."

By the end of September, Dujarric said, member states had paid only 70 percent of the total assessment for the regular budget, compared with 78 percent at the same time last year.

According to the UN, 129 countries had paid $1.99 billion in dues for the UN's 2019 operating budget by Tuesday. It said $1.386 billion is owed for this year.

US debts

In addition to the US, other countries that haven't paid their dues are Brazil, Iran, Israel, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Because of the US government's budget calendar, Washington usually pays its dues in October.

According to the UN, the US owes $674 million for the 2019 regular budget and $381 million for previous regular budgets.